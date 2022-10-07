Big Brother Naija S7 Maintains Dominance on TV Reality Shows

L-R: Head of Business Development, Pocket by PiggyVest, Ayo Akinola; Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola; Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner,Phyna (Ijeoma Otabor); and General Manager, Sales Operations, Innoson Motors, Obum Osigwe at the Big Brother Naija Prize Presentation ceremony.

Irrespective of what critics think about the popular reality TV show on the continent, the fact remains that Big Brother Naija still dominates the airwaves. This is evident in the number of votes garnered this season. Over one billion votes were recorded according to the organisers MultiChoice Nigeria. Last year’s record crossed the billion mark.

Another interesting fact is the money invested in this season. According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the economic contribution of BBNaija, Level Up edition included providing 1,200 jobs, directly and indirectly, while the production cost amounted to N4.7 billion which includes licensing, modelling, and marketing costs, among others.

This year’s winner Phyna who was crowned on Sunday, October 2, 2022, walked away with a N100 million grand prize which comprised N50 million cash prize, an SUV from Innoson Motors and trips to Dubai, among other gifts. Additionally, over N100 million worth of prizes were won by housemates during tasks according to MultiChoice Nigeria.

The fans were not left out in the winning spree as N30 million were won by 30 fans who locked down their favourite during the show.

The Level Up season also recorded some firsts such as having the house split into multiple levels, having an extra channel for viewing as well as having riders Chizzy and Rachel who had immunity to stay in the house till the end.

The show started with 24 housemates in July with two levels which were later merged into one. The season was filled with twists and turns such as the introduction of Level 3 to keep some evicted housemates for an extra week. The drama was also in surplus, the most shocking being the early disqualification of Beauty as well as the abrupt eviction of Amaka.

Big Brother Naija has become popular for the romantic relationships (aka ships) formed in the house. The Level Up season had its share of relationships. From Phyna and Groovy to Sheggz and Bella, Khalid and Daniella. Of course, there were unrequited affections and complicated relationships but all of that made the season entertaining throughout its 72-day run. As another year beckons and a Big Brother Naija and South Africa show on the horizon, Africa is probably going to have a jolly good ride with Big Brother next year.