Vertigo Media Partners Unilag  

Vertigo Media Limited is one of Nigeria’s leading media consulting firms that specializes in marketing and communications. With impeccable service delivery in branding, media and public relations, marketing consultation, campaign management, product launches, media production, event management, web develoideveloi pment, and media training, the firm stands tall.

With Anita Edwards at the helm of affairs as founder and lead consultant, Vertigo Media has over the years stuck to its key to champion first-class representation of clients in all media spaces, and provide world-class marketing communication counsel.

In the words of Anita Edwards, the lead cons, resultant, and founder, “As a truly African brand, we are committed to creating credible marketing campaigns, with research-based strategies to garner measurable results. Delivering top-notch services to our client’s satisfaction is paramount to us”.

With a long list of clientele in both the public and private sectors, Vertigo Media is also the official media and event management consultant for the year-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of the University Of Lagos (Unilag), which kicked off Friday, September 30, 2022.

“As the lead consultant for this project, we are working closely with the university’s management and planning committee to develop and execute all aspects of the celebration, including marketing and publicity, media production, and event management,” Anita said.

As part of the 60th anniversary, Vertigo Media planned and delivered the three events that took place on Monday, October 3, 2022, including the flag-off event at College of Medicine, Idi Araba, aptly tagged, ‘Touchdown at the Root’; the art exhibition at Sofoluwe Park at the university’s main campus in Akoka tagged, ‘Unilag in Retrospect’; and the Vice Chancellor’s cocktail later that day at J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, also in the Akoka campus.

Speaking about Monday’s events, Anita said, “We had less than two weeks to plan and deliver all three events. We even spearheaded the curation of the pictures for the exhibition. It was an arduous task but we are glad we were able to pull it off.”

“The good news is that the festivities are far from over. We’re just getting started. This project has been a year in the making, and we still have one year to go. We thank the management of the university for trusting us with such a monumental project, and we look forward to delivering on all fronts throughout the year-long celebration. We congratulate the entire staff, students, community, and the general public on this special occasion,” she added.