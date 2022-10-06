SUMAS: UNN Academics Hail Ugwuanyi’s Strides in Education

The leadership of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), yesterday, visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate him for his administration’s giant strides in the education sector in spite of the state’s lean resources as well as the economic, security and public health challenges bedeviling the country at large.

Led by the Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences, Prof. Ike Onyishi, the academics commended Ugwuanyi for establishing State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, describing the medical university as one of the legacy projects the governor would be remembered for after his tenure.

He said the SUMAS was a worthy project, which “is going to live after all of us,” and expressed delight at the quality of massive structures at the permanent site of the state-owned university, stressing that they were amazing.

The Dean assured Ugwuanyi of their support towards the success of the medical university, adding that the inherent benefits of the educational establishment were enormous, especially,its proximity to UNN, its socio-economic development of the affected rural communities as well as its ability to provide more opportunity for uncountable students in the country seeking to study medical courses.

In the same visit, a delegation of the ‘UNN Staff Support Group for Gburugburu’, equally applauded Ugwuanyi for his administration’s transformational programmes in the university town of Nsukka, Enugu North Senatorial District and the state in general.

They unanimously endorsed the governor’s bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Coordinator, UNN Staff Support Group for Gburugburu, Godwin Okechukwu Asadu, told Ugwuanyi that the staff were major beneficiaries of his administration’s developmental projects in the university town of Nsukka, which he said are (projects) unprecedented.

In their separate remarks, the group’s Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Mike Ogbobe and Dr. Saint Ngwoke, joined the academics from the Faculty of the Social Sciences, UNN in also thanking Ugwuanyi for appointing educationists from the university into sensitive government positions including the principal officers of the? SUMAS.

Relatedly, members of ‘Gburus Committee for Senate’ led by the Chairman, Kester Kaunda Ekwueme, also paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu where they also declared their support for the governor’s senatorial bid in 2023.