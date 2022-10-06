Stakeholders Proffer Solutions to Mitigate Looming Food Crisis

Emma Okonji

Industry stakeholders who gathered at the 38th annual Omolayole Management Lecture (OML) series in Lagos recently, have reignited calls to revamp and reposition Nigeria’s agricultural sector to combat the looming food scarcity.

In a lecture delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said it had become critical for Nigeria to start paying attention to the agricultural sector by ensuring that its potential is effectively harnessed.

Yusuf mentioned that while the agricultural sector contributes 26 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product and 60 per cent of the entire labor force, its value chain remains critical to the growth of the economy.

Event convener and President of the AIESEC Alumni Nigeria, Olubunmi Abejirin, said the decisions that policymakers and stakeholders in the entire food value chain make today would have long-term consequences for the future of the world’s food systems and significantly impact national food security initiatives.