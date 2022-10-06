Rapper Camarii Reveals ‘Back For Everything’ Tracklist

Camarii is closing out the year with new music.

Before he drops his next project, the hip-hop crooner is set to release his new single Danger Zone. Ahead of the November release, he has revealed the tracklist for the 4-track project.

The debut opens with the Intro “Danger Zone,” a self-produced number, followed by “Slippin On My Drip”. He reunites with LA DJ and artiste Jay Bling on “Hello My Foreign,” while he’s yet to announce the title of the closing track.

“Super excited about this release and everything, it was fun to make and I also cannot wait for you to hear it,” reveals the Inglewood rapper.

Back For Everything marks Camarii’s first project since 2021’s 100 and arrives ahead of his upcoming single Danger Zone, which is the upcoming project’s opening single.