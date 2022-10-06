  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Promoters of Three Crowns Brand Attract Experts to Enugu Women Fora

Raheem Akingbolu

In line with its positioning to give care to mothers and by extension their families, Three Crowns Milk, the number one low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO has renewed its commitment to support empowerment initiatives for Nigerian women at the annual homecoming and gathering of women across different communities in South-East Nigeria through the ‘Three Crowns Women Fora’- an initiative aimed at empowering women to maintain heart friendly habits and raise healthy and happy families.

In the South-East of Nigeria, the annual ‘August Meeting’ is a major homecoming for women living in towns and cities across the world with a view to discussing socio-economic and cultural initiatives relevant to their respective communities. In line with its tradition, Three Crowns milk once again engaged with various women groups in the South-East to amplify entrepreneurship and community development. 

Held across major South-Eastern states in Nigeria from August 12 to September 3, 2022, the meetings were fun-filled and featuredrewarding activities. In attendance were notable people in the South-Eastern community including veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu among others.

Speaking on the Fora, Three Crowns Brand Manager, Victor Adeniran, noted that the ‘August Meeting’ is what women in every South-Eastern community anticipate yearly and as a brand that recognizes every mum as ‘theheart of the home’, Three Crowns milk will continue to ensure that they get all the recognition, nourishment and care that they deserve.

