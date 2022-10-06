Police Warn Politicians against Recruiting, Arming Thugs for Campaigns

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Kaduna state police command yesterday warned politicians against recruiting and arming thugs for campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The command also warned against the removal or defacing of political opponents’ posters and banners as well as pasting of banners on public buildings.

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr. Yekini Ayoku, sounded the warning at a meeting with leaders of the political parties in the state and other stakeholders.

He said the law prohibits the use of non-state security outfits and the bearing or use of weapons such as dane guns, swords, daggers, bows, arrows and other dangerous weapons at campaign venues.

He called on political parties and their candidates to focus their campaigns on issues and ideas, noting that “politics is basically a contest of ideas without bitterness.”

“You are to eschew violence, hate speech, indecorous languages which have tendency of escalating into chaos.

“I have to seriously warn against removal/defacing of opponents’ protesters and banners as I equally remind that there should be no pasting of banners on public buildings as government institutions, schools, hospitals, INEC offices and worship centres.

“In planning your campaign itinerary, I require you to submit your campaign schedule/application for security to my office 48 hours prior to such campaigns or rallies for proper harmonisation to avoid clash or convergence of such activities at the same location, day and conflicting timing.

“Political parties are strongly advised not to make the mistake of employing the services of thugs and other miscreants in the electoral process.

“Parents and guardians are equally warned to caution their children and wards into beings used for thuggery.

“Politicians in this state should not, in their own interest, test the will and capacity of the State Police Command to strictly enforce the laws governing the electoral process,” Ayoku said.

According to him, “violators, regardless of their status, will be arrested and dealt with without mercy in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws.”

The CP said politics is and should be taken as a game with its rules and such rules should strictly be abided with.

He added: “Politics is a civil and civilised endeavor which is propelled by higher ideals of service and not for self-aggrandizement.

“Hence, it does not call for desperation that is capable of pushing one into running afoul of the law.

“As political leaders and candidates, you will be held responsible and accountable for the conduct of your members and supporters and hence, the need to rein in overzealous supporters cannot be over-emphasised.”

He assured that the police all that shall provided for all political parties and actors a levelled playing ground.

“The Nigeria Police will be professional, unbiased and impartial in its dealings and engagement with all political parties and in the electoral process.”