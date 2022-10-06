Inglewood Artiste Doug the Plug Reveals ‘Weekend In Atlanta’ Release Date, Tracklist

After much anticipation, the Plugged Music Group boss is set to return with his second body of work in one year, Weekend In Atlanta. He revealed a Nov. 18 release date along with the tracklist, a no-feature self-proclaimed project.

The album’s lead single, “Day Party,” is produced by DTP, and will be available Friday, Oct. 28.

“I feel this is one of my finest work ever,” the Inglewood rapper–producer Doug the Plug recently told Soltesh Iyere on Lambo Radio.

Weekend In Atlanta marks the follow-up to February’s Big On Energy, which featured Jerry West, Strap Ent, and more.

See the tracklist below.

Weekend In Atlanta Tracklist