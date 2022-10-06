  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Inglewood Artiste Doug the Plug Reveals ‘Weekend In Atlanta’ Release Date, Tracklist

Premium | 12 hours ago

After much anticipation, the Plugged Music Group boss is set to return with his second body of work in one year, Weekend In Atlanta. He revealed a Nov. 18 release date along with the tracklist, a no-feature self-proclaimed project.

The album’s lead single, “Day Party,” is produced by DTP, and will be available Friday, Oct. 28.

“I feel this is one of my finest work ever,” the Inglewood rapper–producer Doug the Plug recently told Soltesh Iyere on Lambo Radio.
Weekend In Atlanta marks the follow-up to February’s Big On Energy, which featured Jerry West, Strap Ent, and more.

See the tracklist below.

Weekend In Atlanta Tracklist

  1. Day Party
  2. Break You Off
  3. Blue Flame
  4. Venting
  5. Chanel Party
  6. About A Week Ago

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.