Fayemi: I’ve Installed 26 Obas without Manipulations, Political Interference





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said all the 26 traditional rulers he had installed since 2018, were selected on merit, saying their ascensions were devoid of political manipulations and interferences.

Fayemi said no Kingmaker or government official was allowed to corrupt the process leading to the installations of these monarchs to ensure unity and development in all the towns.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi said spoke in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, during the presentation of staff of office to the new Onijan, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi, from Afayagbekun Ruling House.

The stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi, from Otutubiosun royal dynasty on September 16, 2021, after reigning for 19 years.

However, addressing the Ijan indigenes, the governor said, he warned against any form of manipulation during the process culminating in the selection of Oba Aladesuyi, and the order was maintained throughout the process to prevent obaship crisis and the attendant inter-communal feud.

The governor commended the late Oba Fadahunsi for bringing development to the town under his moderately long reign, urging the new monarch to build on that legacy.

“I am happy that the process leading to the selection of the new Onijan was devoid of political colouration. It was a peaceful process that will bring unity. I want Kabiyesi to work harmoniously with all his subjects. You are now the chief servants to all of them. There is a need for relative peace for social economic development of our state.

“You must ensure that you make your subjects learn how to resolve their differences amicably. I also want you to live peacefully with the neighbouring towns in the interest of our state. You must carry your people along while taking critical decisions. You should rise up to the new leadership bestowed on you as the father of all.

“This event of today marks the 26th Obas that will be enthroned since we came on board in 2018 and all these are to the credit of Governor Kayode Fayemi. We made sure that their selection processes were free, fair and devoid of political colourations.

“We are happy that unity has been restored in Ijan Ekiti. Let me praise the Kingmakers for not compromising the process, in fact, they did well. I want you all to support the present Oba. He is like God sent,” he said.

After receiving the staff of office, the elated Oba Aladesuyi, appealed to other contestants to join him in building a virile and developed Ijan Ekiti that will be a pride of all.

“There must be love amongst us We must allow peace to reign. I will try to accommodate all the shades of opinions in the task of making Ijan a unique town. We are unique in terms of education, social activities, tradition and Culture,” the monarch said.