Buhari Meets with 23 Freed Kaduna Train Passengers 

* Appreciates military for their brave services

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a press release, stated that the president on Thursday made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State. 

Before boarding the presidential aircraft NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, President Buhari detoured to the hospital, where he also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages from Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by Major General Usman Abdulkadir (rtd), who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital. 

Others included Major General Adamu Jalingo (rtd), Brigadier General Abubakar Saad (rtd), Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Ambassador Ahmed Magaji and the Secretary, Prof. Yusuf Usman.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Leo Irabor, had earlier introduced the committee members and briefed the president. 

