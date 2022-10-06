  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Atiku Appoints Former PDP Publicity Secretary, Ologbondiyan, as Campaign Spokesperson

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Mr. Kolawole Stephen Ologbondiyan, former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, as one of his spokesperson for the 2023 presidential campaign.

A statement by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said that the appointment takes immediate effect.

 Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project the unique selling points of Atiku Abubakar and keep the electorate updated about goings on in the campaign.

 Ologbondiyan was National Publicity Secretary of the PDP (Dec. 2017-Dec. 2021). He was Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (2019 Presidential Election) and now member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark (2007-2015). An highly experienced journalist endowed with requisite skills of communication, he rose through the ranks from being Proof Reader and Production Editor to becoming Assistant Politics Editor, Politics Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily) and Digital Editor (Online) of the THISDAY Newspapers. 

 He is married to Omolola Jackline and blessed with children.

