ARCON: Why FG Slammed N30bn Penalty on Meta Platforms

Raheem Akingbolu

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced that it slammed N30billion penalty on Meta Platforms Incorporated, because of their penchant to expose ‘unapproved’ adverts, to Nigerian audience without any recourse to regulatory authority. Meta platforms are the owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

In a statement, ARCON said it also sued Meta’s agent, AT3 Resources Limited, in the suit filed before the federal high court in Abuja.

The regulatory body is seeking a declaration, “that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.”

The agency said the continued exposure of the “unvetted” adverts has led to a “loss of revenue to the federal government”.

“ARCON is seeking N30billion in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms. ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space, ”the statement reads.