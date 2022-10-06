Airtel Nigeria Begins Touching Lives Season 7, Challenges Organisations

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria, on Tuesday in Lagos, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and uplifting underprivileged people across communities where it operates as it announces the commencement of the seventh edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiative, ‘Airtel Touching Lives’.

The telecom company used the occasion to challenge corporate organisations operating in Nigeria to do same in order to give hope to the hopeless.

Speaking during the press conference to announce the commencement of Airtel Touching Lives Season 7, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, noted that Airtel Touching Lives Initiative remained an opportunity for the telco to further connect with the several communities where they serve as well as focus on Airtel Africa sustainability agenda.

“Last year, Airtel Africa announced an ambitious sustainability agenda with a strong focus on providing access to digital learning for underprivileged children, working closely with the government to uplift the standard of primary education through the adoption of schools and providing access via financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked,” he said.

According to him, to implement this agenda, Airtel Nigeria through Season 7 of the Airtel Touching Lives programme, will mostly seek causes and opportunities that speak broadly and primarily to digital and financial inclusion as well as the adoption of schools.

Recounting the previous season, Surendran noted, “In the last season of the programme, one of the biggest projects we embarked on was the adoption of Government Day Nursery and Primary school in Gombe State under our Adopt-a-School programme, bringing our adopted schools in Nigeria to a total of 7.”