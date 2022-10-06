Ademilua Emerges New President of REAN

Kayode Tokede

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has announced Mr. Ayo Ademilua as the new President of the association.

Other newly elected executive committee members of REAN are: Mrs. Damilola Asaleye, Vice President; Mrs. Safiya Aliyu, Treasurer; Ms. Chioma Ewurum, Head of Communications and Mr. Bassey Obeten, Head of Programs and Partnerships.

The Association also announced a new Board of Trustees and confirmed its Executive Secretary, Mrs. Salamatu Baba Tunzwang as its substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The newly appointed Board of Trustees includes: Prof. Olu Lafe, Ms. Ify Malo, Mrs. Ekaete Sunmonu, Chief Chris Umeh, Engr. Dr. Mrs. Halimat Adeniran, Prof. Mohammed Dauda, Dr. Edu J. Inam, Mr. Ayo Ademilua holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in finance and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting he is also an alumnus of Lagos Business School (EDC), OXFAM Business Development Program, Stanford Business School: SEED Transformation Program, and a board member at AMDA

He has over 12 years’ experience in the Finance industry and worked in various banks within Nigeria including Guaranty Trust Bank before proceeding to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavour as CEO of A4&T.