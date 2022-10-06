2023: Atiku Strikes New Deal With Women, Youths, Concedes 60 Percent

•Says campaign no longer a jamboree as PDP moves to appeal court ruling on Ogun

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



In its determination to consolidate, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, struck a new deal with women and youth populations, and pledged to concede 60 per cent of his cabinet membership to them, if he was elected the president next year.

Atiku, who, therefore, charged his women and youth supporters, to go back to their wards and polling units and canvass support for him to win the presidential election, warned that it was important they did so because campaigns were no longer a jamboree.

This is as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has expressed its resolve to appeal the judgement of the court that ordered a fresh governorship primary election in Ogun State chapter of the party.

Atiku, who spoke at the commissioning of the Security, Health and Education (SHE)Campaign office of his wife, Titi Abubakar, said, “Campaigns have started. This time around, campaigns will no longer become a big jamboree.

“No, what will happen is the youths and women will go back to their wards and polling units, to ensure that you deliver Atiku/Okowa presidency. You must go back and campaign and ensure that we win and be ready for appointment.”

Reiterating his pledge that his administration would consist of over 60 per cent of youths and women as members of his cabinet, Atiku said, “When you return to your wards and polling units, and campaign and we win, hold me to my words. I shall honour this pledge. It is a covenant between me and the women and youths. We must work to deliver the PDP in the next presidential election.”

Meanwhile, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said he has received and thoroughly reviewed the situation in its Ogun State chapter, as it relates to the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 delivered on September 27, 2022.

He said the PDP was dissatisfied with the judgement of the Federal High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, which directed the state executive of the party to conduct a fresh primary to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election.

Oguntoyinbo had held thus: “I hereby order that fresh primary elections be conducted by the current Ogun State Executives of the 2nd Defendant (Peoples Democratic Party) for the nomination of candidates for elective positions i.e House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship elections within 14 days.”

But, according to the PDP, “After a comprehensive review and extensive consultations with party leaders and critical stakeholders, particularly, in Ogun State, the NWC has resolved to appeal the judgment.

Consequently, the NWC, has directed the National Legal Adviser of the party to commence all actions necessary to appeal the judgement.”

The PDP, however, urged all candidates of he party in Ogun State, all critical stakeholders, party members and the teeming supporters to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted as the party continued to rally Nigerians to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).