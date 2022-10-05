YPP Flags off National Assembly Campaign in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), in Akwa Ibom State, has flagged off its campaign for the National Assembly elections.

The party, which is the fastest growing opposition party in the state, said at the flag-off campaign also presented flags to the three senatorial candidates and nine House of Representatives candidates of the party.

The State Chairman of the YPP, Mr. Nyeneime Andy, at the event which took place at the Qua Iboe Church grounds, Eket on Monday said the party is growing stronger despite intimidations.

Against the backdrop of certificate saga rocking candidates of some political parties, he boasted that all the candidates of YPP in the state have their WAEC certificates.

Andy said: “As a party, we have been intimidated, but with God, we are stronger.”

He said though some people have tried to make themselves God, “Akwa Ibom people have taken a decision that there is no other religion apart from Christianity, and we worship no one apart from God.

“Today, we are presenting the flags to our candidates. They are those we have assessed before we presented them as candidates. They all have their WAEC certificates.”

Explaining the logo of the party, Andy said that the green leaves signify growth, progress and prosperity.

The state chairman of the party said despite struggle by the other parties, the YPP will be victorious at the poll. “Their money will fail in 2023. Their structure will fail. Akwa Ibom is for YPP. I can assure you all our candidates will deliver.”

The Director General of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Council, Pastor Sunny Ibuot, said that 2023 would be “the first time, in Akwa Ibom, the people would have the privilege to come out and elect their own governor.”

Equally, the chairman of the Campaign Council, Mr. Emem Akpabio, thanked God for giving Akwa Ibom a party like the YPP.

“YPP has come to change the dynamics. Akwa Ibom will be better. YPP will stop the reign of poverty, YPP will stop the reign of hunger”, he assured.

Reading from Leviticus 26:37, he said “the sound of a shaken leaves” shall chase away poverty, hardship, and bad governance.

He described the gubernatorial candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert, as one who would proffer solutions to the problems of Akwa Ibom people.

“This is the man that the youths want, the one that the widows want, the one that the students want. We are talking about the one that will serve you well,” he said.

Speaking, the governorship candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, said that with YPP, the story of the youths of Akwa Ibom State would change.

Bassey said: “They have destroyed you in the last seven years, but with YPP, your story will change for the better. Akwa Ibom, weep no more. God has sent us help and never shall we remain the same,” he assured.

He thanked Akwa Ibom people for sending him to the Senate so that in 2023, he will return to fight the cause of the people.

He berated the situation where the people have been denied dividends of democracy, which is their patrimony.

“In the last seven and a half years, Akwa Ibom has witnessed the greatest season of frustration, hunger and starvation,” he noted.

Akpan, who is popularly called OBA, urged the people to elect all senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the YPP in the next year’s elections, assuring that they have all qualifications to serve.

He also used the occasion to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring him with the national award of CON, which he dedicated to the Akwa Ibom people.”

Arch Bishop Andrew Unwanta, on behalf of all elders, acknowledged God for the growth of the YPP and expressed confidence that all candidates of the YPP would win convincingly.

“I have been in politics for so many years, I have never seen a party as fast in growth as the YPP. I am a founding member of the other party (PDP). It wasn’t like this. If you have a party, people are defecting every day, please close that party, it doesn’t have God’s approval,” Unwanta said.