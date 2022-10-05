Yabatech Denies HND Certificate Presented By Lagos APC Lawmaker

Wale Igbintade



The Deputy Registrar, Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Olufunmi Dada, yesterday, told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos that, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate representing Surulere Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara, did not graduate from the school as an HND holder.

Dada stated this yesterday before Justice Nicholas Oweibo while testifying as a witness.

Led in evidence by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, the witness tendered the school convocation graduation list for the period between the 1992- 1997 session, where the name of the defendant was not featured.

Besides, Dada alleged that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption letter was non-existent in the NYSC list within that period.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel, Adebisi Oridare, on why the convocation list of 1995/1996 was missing, the witness stated that two sessions were merged, namely the 1994/1995 and 1995/1996 sessions.

Counsel to the 3rd defendant, Mr. S.O. Ibrahim, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was after the justice of the case, adding that the convocation list of the 1995/1996 session ought to have come under a separate heading.

Justice Oweibo admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as Exhibit p6 to p10 respectively.

The judge also directed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to file a witness statement on oath as earlier ordered in the subpoena served on them.

Further proceeding was adjourned till today (Wednesday).

Shittu, the plaintiff in the suit, prayed the court to disqualify Sangodara and declare him as the APC candidate for next year’s election.

The plaintiff, in his statement of claim, sought among others, “A declaration that the information contained in the Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars (Form EC9) deposed to by the 2nd Defendant and submitted to the 1st Defendant in support of the 2nd Defendant’s nomination to contest the membership of the Lagos State House of Assembly to represent Surulere Constituency 2 in the forthcoming 2023 House of Assembly Election is false.”