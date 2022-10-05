  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

What’s Tickin’ on TikTok?

TikTok September Dump

LilyAfe Wants To Make You Laugh

Nollywood actress, Lily Afe, has been on a stunning rise over the last five years and that’s all  thanks to her stunning depictions of characters on the screen  and her larger-than-life persona. On TikTok, she has similarly carved out a niche for herself, coming to popularity for her humorous series of skits titled–and built around a persona called–Akanchawa Baddie. That’s not all, she is also much-loved for her stylish outfits, humorous memes, and vlog-style videos. Currently, LilyAfe has a following of over 160K people and has received more than 352K likes across her videos.

Orelejika Has Stories To Tell                                                                                                                   

Orelejika self-describes as a storyteller and has stories to tell for days. The young TikTok creator weaves through different point-of-views and perspectives for her stories that touch on the intersection of Nigerian humour and her own unique experiences. However, whether navigating a Nigerian market or sharing tips with university students, Orelejika manages to sprinkle her stardust on her content. Presently, she has over 138K followers and has received over 2M likes across her videos.

Viral trends

CarterEfe – Machala

One of the most popular trends on TikTok from this year, was a dance trend led by popular comedian, CarterEfe, to promote the release of his first single with Berri Tiga. Inspired by popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, this trend has had over 61M video views and about 373K published videos. It has also performed so well that various versions of the sound emerged on the app which have also reached viral levels.                                                           

Trending – #STFU

The #STFU challenge is an effect/sound trend from British rapper Digga D, where users lip sync to the sound while also using the freeze frame effect. This had above 1.5M videos published underneath it. Popular Nigerian TikTok creators like Kamtony__ and Ms.Lamide have participated in the trend which has also become a global sensation and went viral across other regions. It has received about 52.5M views in-app.

