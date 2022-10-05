  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Uniport Congratulates Alumnus, Nyong over OON Award

Premium | 18 hours ago

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Onwunari Georgewill, has congratulated an alumni and Lekki Gardens’ CEO, Dr Richard Nyong, as he prepares to receive a National Honors Award on the 11th of October.

On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, staff and students of the University, Prof. Georgewill in an official letter dated 2nd October 2022, expressed delight in Richard’s diligence and giant strides that have led him to deserve the national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

“This award is proof that hard work and determination. Not forgetting to mention your philanthropic nature which has blessed several people across different languages and cultural background.

“We at the University of Port Harcourt are very proud of your feat. We thank you for putting the University in a good light and we know we can always count on you as a worthy ambassador of the institution and the nation at large”, a section of the letter read.

As an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Richard Nyong has consistently exhibited exemplary business leadership and excellent entrepreneurial prowess. He has built a reputation that merits praise on a national scale.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.