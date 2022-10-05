Uniport Congratulates Alumnus, Nyong over OON Award

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Onwunari Georgewill, has congratulated an alumni and Lekki Gardens’ CEO, Dr Richard Nyong, as he prepares to receive a National Honors Award on the 11th of October.

On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, staff and students of the University, Prof. Georgewill in an official letter dated 2nd October 2022, expressed delight in Richard’s diligence and giant strides that have led him to deserve the national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

“This award is proof that hard work and determination. Not forgetting to mention your philanthropic nature which has blessed several people across different languages and cultural background.

“We at the University of Port Harcourt are very proud of your feat. We thank you for putting the University in a good light and we know we can always count on you as a worthy ambassador of the institution and the nation at large”, a section of the letter read.

As an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Richard Nyong has consistently exhibited exemplary business leadership and excellent entrepreneurial prowess. He has built a reputation that merits praise on a national scale.