Para-Swimming President Kicks Against Dope 

President of Nigeria Para-Swimming Federation, Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, has warned his athletes not to spike their system with performance enhancing drugs in order to excel.

Hon. Chikwendu further warned that doing so will ultimately lead to ban and disgrace from the sport.

Chikwendu gave the warning while addressing athletes and officials at the end of the two-day Para-Swimming trials held at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

He warned that the federation will not tolerate any act of doping hence his warning that any athlete caught with banned substances,  even before the sanctions from the World Anti-doping Agency(WADA), will be in trouble with the federation.

Chikwendu described doping as an ill-wind that blows no one any good as it has  destroyed the lives of many athletes and their promising careers.

 He therefore charged the coaches to be vigilant by monitoring the progress of their athletes from time to time and should report any negative development  discovered.

Chikwendu who is also the immediate past President of the Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation, warned the country’s athletes never to embark on  self medication nor the use of local herbs, but rather, should consult their doctors whenever they feel unwell.

