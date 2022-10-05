Olutimayin: Equities Investment with Long-term View Imperative to Eluding Inflation 

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities, Ms. Elile Olutimayin has advised investors to hedge their investment with a long-term view citing that a long-term investment strategy especially in the equities market is most suited to evading negative returns on investments.

She noted that with inflation figures currently over 20 per cent with forecasts it would sustain upward trajectory it has become more imperative for investors to seek professional guidance in a bid to maintain asset value.

In a statement, Olutimayin said: “In Nigeria, inflation reached a fifteen-year height of 20.5 per cent in August 2022, reflecting a pass through from global inflation dynamics and worsening domestic insecurity. Specifically, there have been considerable pressures on food and energy prices. For instance, prices of food items such as vegetable oil, bread and imported rice have risen 21.0 per cent on average in the past year. Likewise, diesel prices have tripled, while gas prices have doubled over the same period. These pressures have strained consumer wallets, increased the cost of living, and invariably pushed more Nigerians below the poverty line.”