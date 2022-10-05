  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Nigeria Top Group B, Beat Sierra Leone by 11 Runs

Sport | 1 hour ago

ICC U19 W’CUP QUALIFIERS

Hosts Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone by 11 runs to top Group B in a nerve-wrecking game at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers in Abuja yesterday.

Nigeria won the toss and elect to bat. The match determines the team with a 100 percent record in the Group B, after two wins in two matches for both sides. 

 Usual suspects Paul Pam and Selim Saliu opened the batting order for Nigeria, putting up an excellent partnership to score a 100 for the team before Pam was sent to the stands in the 27th over. 

Pam dismissal was the twick Sierra Leone needed to dismiss the hosts successfully in the next 20 overs, limiting Nigeria to 184 runs, all out in 47.4 overs. 

The second innings meant Nigeria needed to defend the score against a strong-willed Sierra Leonean side with captain John Bangura steering the ship.

Bangura who played 87 runs, not out in 118 balls, raced the run score for Sierra Leone before Prosper Useni halted their pace, claiming 6 wickets in the process.

The visitors scored 173 all out in 41.5 overs. The loss means they set up a clash against Kenya, who are winners of Group A on Thursday while Nigeria will face the runners up in Group A, Malawi.

Prosper Useni emerged Player of the Match with bowling statistics of 6 wickets, 26 runs in 6.5 overs.

