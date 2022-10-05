I’m Still in Labour Party, Says Kano Guber Candidate

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Kano State Governorship candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Bashir I Bashir yesterday denied rumours of his purported plan to dump the party. In a statement by the LP candidate that was made available to THISDAY in Kano said: “The information is baseless and false without any iota of credibility”

“Our attention has been drawn to the widespread rumour going round that I’m defecting to APC, with two serial known transactional lightweight politicians. “

“This statement is necessitated by the number of calls, text messages and visitations I received this morning on the growing speculations and rumors being shared across social media platforms in the state to the effect that I will be pitching a tent with APC. “

“I am a card carrying member of our great party the LP and the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Party in Kano State. I believe in the ideals and Leadership standards of OBI and Datti and will continue to support them with all we have got.”

“This information is false, baseless and without any iota of credibility. One doesn’t leave certainty for uncertainty. Labour Party, and ObiDatti are synonymous with all that is needed to salvage our Country from political mercenaries and failed leadership under the contraption called APC and its Siamese twin the PDP. “

The statement further said: “Campaigns of calumny, mudslinging and mischief are the stock-in-trade of the people spreading these rumors. They are people who have an uncommon ability not to be embarrassed by any scandal. “

Bashir, who is an engineer noted that “LP has become a moving train, anything or anyone standing in its way is doing so at his or her own risk. The people have awakened the young men and women have taken their destinies in their hands. There’s No stopping us. The only thing between us and success is Time, and by The Grace of The Almighty, Time, this time around is on our side!”