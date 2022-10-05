Del-York Academy Produces 3,000 Creative Interns in Nigeria

In its drive to pursue the development of Africa’s creative industry on several fronts, Del-York Creative Academy said it has, over the past 12 years, been redefining and broadening the creative space in Africa.

Since its establishment in 2010, it said more than 3,000 interns have undergone Del-York’s high-quality, innovative training and have been coached with the relevant skills to be pacesetters in the fast-evolving and expanding creative industry.

With a diverse cadre of national and international instructors, state-of-the-art equipment and well-appointed learning suites operated within an intensive, hands-on structure, Del-York Creative Academy said it is now recognised as the foremost institution in Africa dedicated to providing film and media, on-campus and virtual, training programmes that give participants valuable, real-world experience.

“In strategic collaborations and partnerships with world-renowned international partners that include the New York Film Academy and the University of Southern California, Del-York Creative Academy’s alumni are acknowledged innovators in Nigeria’s Nollywood and across Africa’s movie and media industries,” it disclosed in a statement.

The academy announced its plans to build capacity and create economic wealth in the film industry.

To play a significant role in Africa’s development and to champion the cause for those who have a passion for developing their talents in diverse creative spheres, Del-York Creative Academy recently collaborated with the Lagos government to establish the Lagos Film City.

The President and CEO of Del-York Creative Academy, Mr Linus Idahosa, said he is passionate about building capacity in the creative industry, as well as an advocate for the economic regeneration of Africa, stressing that the academy has emerged as the gateway to creativity in Africa.