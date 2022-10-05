Latest Headlines
Experts, Stakeholders Call for a Strong National CyberSecurity Infrastructure
Leverage Technology to Fight Insecurity, Osinbajo Tasks Armed Forces
N18.4bn Compensation: We’re Evaluating Senate Resolution, Says NLNG
Breaking: Military Secures Release of All 23 Kaduna Train Hostages
The Nigerian military has secured the release of the remaining 23 Kaduna train hostages, the Chief of Defence Staff Action committee (CDSAC) has announced.
A statement issued by the Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action committee (CDSAC), Prof Usman Yusuf, said the seven-man Presidential Committee assmebled by Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining pasengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists at 1600Hrs Wednesday.
Details shortly…