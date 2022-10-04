Soldier Rescues Obidient Supporters from Jungle Justice in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma



A Twitter user and “OBidients” supporter, John Chinweolu, popularly known as ObiFlagBoy has narrated how a military officer saved him and his friend from being lynched by thugs in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Sunday.

ObiFlagBoy said he was hoisting the flag of the Labour Party(LP), showing the presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as part of his weekly flag awareness movement.

He tweeted: At Oshodi, some group of guys were calling us from the terminal.” He, however, took to his heels upon sensing danger. While I ran, I didn’t know they captured my friend who is the cameraman. I got to the bus park, but I couldn’t escape because the bus was still loading.

“They captured me like a thief. They dragged us to the terminal. Their chairman snatched the flag from us and used the stick to beat us,” he recounted.

As seen in a video trending on the internet, the victim claimed that the thugs poured petrol on his friend. “A soldier, who saw them dragging us to that spot, followed us and immediately rescued us from them.

“I don’t know what would have happened to my friend and me right now if not for the soldier,” he bemoaned.

As seen in the video, ObiFlagBoy has a cut on his lower lip and fresh bruises on his left wrist. He and his friend sustained injuries and swollen faces on both victims. “We are seriously having internal bleeding,” he tweeted.