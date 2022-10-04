RIF Trust Launches #HelloToFreedom Campaign, Partners Tania Omotayo, Others

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, has partnered with Celebrity Fashion Designer, Tania Omotayo, Top Brand Developer, Osa Seven, Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa, Stephanie Aderinokun and Advisory Board Member for TW Magazine, Arese Ugwu in newly launched #HelloToFreedom campaign.

According to the company in a recent statement, the partnership was necessary following the successful business operations of RIF Trust in the Nigerian market for over a year.

Confirming the collaboration, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher, noted that the collaboration with the personalities was also based on their intimidating dossier in the Nigerian creative and entertainment industry.

According to him, “We are delighted to collaborate with Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu on this new campaign because they have firsthand experience as Nigerians that need global mobility and access in all their respective industries.

“With their unique individual talents, Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are prime examples of leaders in the Nigerian creative and entertainment space today.

“With this new campaign, we have reaffirmed our commitment to providing Nigerians with second citizenship that improves their quality of life and enhances their ability to access more opportunities globally.

“As the leading Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, I want to encourage entrepreneurs and individuals who believe they can take on the world to say Hello to Freedom with RIF Trust.

“Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are promoting RIF Trust’s core messages of, Hello to Freedom and S.M.I.L.E. which stabds fot Security and Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education.

“RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, assist individuals in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.”