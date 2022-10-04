Osun APC Primary: Court Judgment Dead on Arrival, Says Oyetola’s Counsel

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The counsel to Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, has described as charade and preposterous the ruling of a Federal High Court nullifying the nomination of the governor as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

He said the judgment was dead on arrival, noting that a final verdict had been pronounced by the Supreme Court in a similar matter last year.

Lawal described the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a nullity, distraction and deliberate plot by the PDP to scuttle the substantive case of the petitioners, Oyetola and the APC, before the tribunal.

The legal practitioner stated these while reacting to some issues raised on a radio programme in Osogbo yesterday.

Lawal expressed confidence in the ability of the legal team of Governor Oyetola to overturn the judgment of the Federal High Court, saying: “We are 100 percent convinced that this decision of the court against our client cannot see the light of the day.”

The counsel argued that the decision and the consequence of nominating a candidate rests on the congress of the party at the state level as affirmed by the Supreme Court in the case of Eyitayo Jegede and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2021.

According to him, the judgment was clear as to the issue of sponsorship and nomination of candidates, and one cannot substitute any other ground except as stated in Section 177 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the action which the Federal High Court pronounced was statue barred, as the decision the court was talking about had happened in March as against April when the matter was brought before it.

Lawal further argued that the petitioners did not file their process until April, clearly 14 days after the time they were supposed to file their matter, and as such, the court shouldn’t have entertained it in the first place.

He said: “These are the issues we brought to the court but for reasons best known to the Judge, with due respect to the Judge of the Federal High Court, they ruled otherwise.

“The reason we have layers of the court was that when you are dissatisfied with a judgment of a lower court, you go to another court, and the Electoral Act is very clear that when a matter is at the court nothing can be done on it until it gets to a final stage-the status quo remained.

“By the grace of God, we are filing a notice of appeal tomorrow challenging the ruling because the decision taken by the Federal High Court, in the eye of the law, is perverse and against the established principle of law that had been laid down by the Supreme Court.

“We are not deterred, and it has nothing to do with the issue that is ongoing at the tribunal. What we call judicial precedents are the facts that the sanctity of the laws had settled some cases by higher courts and the lower court cannot go in contrary. When there are established decisions of the superior court, no lower court can go in contrary, any court that does so has committed what we called judicial rascality.

“So, I am very sure that this matter will be set aside by the Court of Appeal. In whatever form you look at it, the decision of the Federal High Court cannot stand in the case of Eyitayo Jegede and INEC. It is a 2021 decision and there was no other decision after it.

“The decision and the consequence of nominating a candidate rest on the congress of the party at the state level, and they are not challenging the congress; they are not saying that the congress was not properly conducted, the only grouse they have was that it was Buni that signed it. That has been settled by the Supreme Court.

“Whether PDP joins the name of Mala Buni in their case or not, it is inconsequential, the case had been settled by the Supreme Court,and it is not their inability to join Buni that made the case failed, no, it was because the lead and majority judgment says it was wrong for anybody to begin to challenge the nomination of a candidate based on mere signature. It has been discussed that nomination of a candidate stands and end at the state congress which candidate emerged through.

On the potential impact of the judgement on the case at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, he said that cannot in anyway prevent the tribunal from holding.

“I think the antics of the opposition is to ensure that we are destabilised, and we will not be focused on the tribunal matter, but that has failed because what they have at hand is nothing but a judgement that is dead on arrival,” he stated.