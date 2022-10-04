  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

NNPC Declares N674bn Profit after Tax for 2021 Financial Year

Breaking | 22 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) on Tuesday declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N674 billion for the 2021 financial year.

The amount is 134.8 per cent higher than the N287 billion announced by the company in 2020.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, who made the declaration in Abuja Tuesday, stated that the profit was driven by the company’s activities in the upstream as well as gas and power.

He also announced that the shareholders’ fund position grew to N2.81 trillion, an increase of 144 per cent.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.