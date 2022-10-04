Keep Phones Aside, Read Books, Author Advises Youths

The author of the ‘Power of the Secret Place’, Kingsley Onigbo, has called on young people to keep their phones aside and read books in order to gain knowledge and wisdom.

Onigbo made the appeal in Abuja at the launch of the book -“Power of the Secret Place” ,which dwelt on spirituality and promoting societal values.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the author started working on the book in 2012 and was able to put it together through prayers and wisdom.

The author said promoting reading culture and growing individual spiritual life was necessary for the advancement of society.

Onigbo called on writers and publishers to ensure that books were gender-sensitive and not negatively stereotyping others.

He said that reading enhances deeper knowledge and makes one more educated.

“It is a re-awakening call to every individual to imbibe the culture of reading.

“I had gone to the mountain and prayed; I asked God for knowledge and wisdom to help the church and society.

“Whatever we see in the physical has a spiritual meaning and we have to connect with God to get the right meanings.

“Writing out what God told me is my best way of expressing myself and my feelings and what I feel about society,” he added.

Onigbo explained that the ten-chapter book was a reflection of what is happening in the society.

The Chairman of the occasion, Beo-Humphrey Duru, commended the writer for the feat.

“We need to build our spiritual lives for great turnarounds in our lives and country,” he added.

According to him, this is necessary so that the youths would begin to embrace books instead of the social media.

“We have not handled very well the entrance of social media into our society, people are not even reading books online.

”The society needs to encourage our children. Parents need to have books at home for education purposes,” he said.

Duru said this would help children who are growing up to be exposed to books.

He also advised teachers and schools to curb examination malpractice by teaching their students how to independently read and write properly.

NAN reported that the book launch was attended by many dignitaries from the public and private sectors, including clergymen, politicians, students, teachers and traditional rulers.