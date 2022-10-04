Firm Partners NHF to Promote Heart Health

Mary Nnah



In its quest to promote wellness for a sustainable living, iFitness, one of the leading fitness and wellness platforms in Africa has partnered with the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), working with the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) to hold a ‘Bike-a-Heart-Shape-Route.

Bike-a-Heart-Shape-Route is to be organised to commemorate the World Heart Day 2022.

The ride event which is scheduled to hold between October 8th and 15th of October, 2022, in Abuja and Lagos, would witness cyclers from cycling clubs ride a mapped-out heart-shaped route, carrying banners with healthy heart messages and having predetermined publicity stops to educate and enlighten the citizens.

The Lagos mainland ride would begin and end at the iFitness Acme Branch Gym.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lagos, the CEO, iFitness, Mr. Folusho Ogunwale, expressed excitement about the partnership and considered it a worthy cause to pursue, saying, “this is going to be beneficial to millions of people.”

“This partnership is not about iFitness, it’s the bigger picture, it’s about the fact that if we are partnering with anyone who is driving a good cause, it means we are going far and beyond the gym.

“I don’t see an end to this because it’s for a good cause and we are going to be partnering with other initiatives that have a similar agenda of helping mankind stay healthier and live happier.

“We are ready to go the long haul and partner with as many foundations as possible as long as the cause is for the benefit of all,” Ogunwale said

One of the highlights of the press conference was the presentation of a Spinning Bike by the CEO of iFitness to the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs. Patience Olamide Ogunbiyi, Member, Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials.

In response, Ogunbiyi commended the Nigerian Heart Foundation for the initiative and also expressed gratitude to iFitness for the partnership.