Edo Recommits to Workers’ Welfare, Charges on Diligence, Hard Work

The Edo State Government has urged workers in the state to be diligent and committed to effectively discharging their duties so as to complement the government’s efforts at improving the livelihoods of the people and ensuring economic prosperity for the state.

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq. gave the charge when he received officers recently sponsored on a training by the state government at the National Institute for Policy, and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State between August 1st and 26th, 2022.

Okungbowa who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, said the government is resolute in rewarding hard work with the view to encouraging productivity in the public service, adding, “That can only be achieved through concerted efforts at developing the manpower in the service.”

The Head of Service noted that the NIPSS course was part of the government’s effort at repositioning the civil and public Service through training and retraining of the workers to enhance productivity with a view to achieving greater efficiency in the implementation of government ‘s policies and programmes aimed at bettering the lives of the people.

He urged the Officers to treat their assigned duties with the benefit of a broader horizon, leveraging the experience gained to impact the service.

Okungbowa said the Obaseki-led administration’s impactful investments in the public service is to keep its personnel in the position to effectively respond to the changing dynamics in global public administration, noting that “the training is an investment to ensuring that every civil servant is equipped with the needed tool to be able to contribute their quota to the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.”

Earlier, Mr. Ehigiamusoe Emmanuel, a beneficiary of the training programme, hailed the Governor Obaseki-led state government for the unprecedented reforms in the civil and public service.