2023: Daniel Stresses Need for Peaceful Poll

James Sowole in Abeokuta



A former Governor of Ogun State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has flagged off his campaign with a call on the people of the state, to be peaceful about the exercise and shun any act that could cause violence before, during and after the poll.

Daniel, at the event held at the Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu and attended by top APC leaders and politicians from Ogun and Lagos States, also used the occasion to empower his constituents with distribution of a tractor, a Sport Utility Van, grinding machines, generators, sewing machines, hairdressing equipment and others materials in conjunction with Gateway Front Foundation (GFF).

The Senatorial candidate, said the Electoral Act, has put a stop to violence during elections, saying, the use of Permanent Voter Card (PVC), was the magic that people now need to choose their leaders.

“My sincere advice to everyone here is that you should go and collect your PVC, if you have not done that because that is the only instrument that you can use to elect, who will represent you.

“It is not enough for you to collect the PVC, on the day of election, take your card and go to your polling unit and vote for APC candidates. This is the right thing to do. Do not engage in any act that can cause violence, which may lead to cancellation of your votes,” he said.

Daniel, who was delighted by the large turnout of people at the rally, said he was elated by the presence of the representative of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Wale Edun.

The Lagos APC delegation, also included Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, just as one of his predecessors in Ogun East, Senator Gbenga Kaka, former deputy governors: Alhaja Salmot Badru and Yetunde Onanuga, and Chief Joju Fadairo, of Ogun State APC, were also in attendance.

Daniel, who said he had been with Tinubu, for a long time, enjoined the people of the state, to vote for him because it was by voting him that the people of the state, could benefit substantially.

The candidate said Tinubu, who was the Governor of Lagos State, from 1999 to 2007, influenced his performance, when he was the governor of Ogun State, adding that, many of his projects scattered around the state were still standing the test of time.