Thrills as Women Make Loud Statement With the Film, Joe

Time was when certain types of jobs were the exclusive preserve of the male folks, nowadays, women have been making loud statements in these areas of male ‘reserved’ specialty.

To further push this agenda, Nollywood actress, Victoria Nworgu has shot an engaging hit movie entitled, Joe. The film which is an astounding blend of seriousness and comedy revolves around a young girl whose dream is to own her own auto-shop and must fight bigger giants than her male counterparts who are considered better suited for such fields.

The production is typical of everyday challenges of a woman in a male dominated job. But with determination and will power, what seemed impossible became possible.

Some of the cast deserve commendation. Take for instance the role interpretation of Kelechi Udegbe who made a name for himself in the Endars advocacy film, Collision Course; he simply dazzled in the drama/comedy hit film.

As much as he played the antagonist, you cannot help but admire the actor’s ability to interpret different characters. For veteran actor Chris Iheuwa who took on the character of ‘Oga Mugu’ his experience cannot be overemphasized as he showed the stuff he is made of. He embodied a western Nigerian mechanic Boss incredibly well. The Ghanaian touch in this film is unique and in tune with our African aura.

The lead actress, Victoria Nwogu who is also the producer did not disappoint in her amazing role. The humour in the film is as natural as nature can be. Every cast including the extras were simply wonderful as there was no trace of any bad acting of any kind from all those who featured in Joe. The share of originality in the production value is highly commendable.

Ironically, Joe resonates with the theme of this year’s international women’s day is “Breaking the bias”, no wonder the board chose a female director Esse “Esse Rocks” Akwawa as well as producer. The film, Joe is no doubt a Nigerian Dramedy that holds Its head high for Africa.