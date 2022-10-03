Suspected Kidnappers Kill Businessman in Kwara

Abduct monarch, driver

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Suspected kidnappers have reportedly killed a businessman, one Mr. Aribidesi of Oja Tuntun Market, Ilorin, Kwara State, over the weekend.

Aribidesi, according to THISDAY checks, was attacked at his residence at Alubarika Area, Gaa–Osibi, Alagbado area of Ilorin.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Thursday night on September 29, 2022, when the victim was attacked with machete by his assailants who also went away with two of his children.

A neighbour of the deceased who sought anonymity told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that “the attackers also went away with the deceased’s mobile phone.”

He said that the suspected kidnappers have since reportedly contacted his family to demand for N10 million as ransom to free the kidnapped children.

He added that “nobody knew how they were able to gain access to the building, nobody knew if they had scaled the fence or not.

“But we learned that they killed him and took his two children away. He died from cutlass wounds.”

Also, one of the residents of the Gaa Osibi, who also sought anonymity, stated that “people have continued to visit his residence to condole his wife. It was nothing but an unfortunate incident.”

When contacted, the Kwara State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he is yet to get full details of the incident, adding that the state police command would commence full investigations into the incident in order to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He, however, urged residents and citizens of the state to ensure that they promptly report any threat to security of lives and property to the police in order to take necessary steps.

Meanwhile, suspected gunmen at the weekend kidnapped the traditional ruler of Owa Onire, the Onire of Owa-Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, His Royal Highness Abdulrahaman Ifabiyi, and his driver.

Also, at the weekend, a farm Manager, Mr. Sogo Emmanuel Ogunmola, who works at Pampo Village in Asa LGA of the state has raised the alarm over the continuous threats to his life by the kidnappers who earlier abducted him before he was rescued by the combined efforts of the security agencies.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the monarch and his driver with one of the natives of the town yet to be identified were kidnapped at gunpoint while returning from a social function.

It was further gathered that the wife of the monarch was also kidnapped before she was rescued by the police during which two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Already, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Odama, has dispatched teams of investigators joined by vigilantes to rescue the monarch and others still in the captivity of the kidnappers.

It was further learnt that unknown to the monarch and his entourage, who were inside the Lexus SUV, the kidnappers were said to have laid ambush on the road for them and stopped the vehicle at gunpoint.

The kidnappers took away the monarch, his wife, the driver and another passenger in the SUV before the wife was later rescued.

Sources in the town, however, confided in THISDAY that the wife of the monarch was said to have been left alone after the kidnappers noticed that she was having problem with her leg.

It was further revealed that the kidnappers have been operating in the area over a long period of time but that the vigilantes in the town have been resisting their dastardly act.