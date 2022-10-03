Labour Party Candidate  Empowers 1,000 Youths in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



A House of Representatives Candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency under the platform of Labour Party (LP), Pastor Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, has expressed his determination to help in changing the current political landscape by serving the people and not be their master if elected.

This is just as Akin-Alumo has empowered about 1,000 youths in the constituency through his organisation, FELACO Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (EDI)

Akin-Alamu while speaking at the flagging off of his campaign and presentation of certificate and grants to the graduand of EDI, held at his campaign office in Ibadan, said he is out to change the narrative about politicians in the country, stating that he is in politics to serve his constituents which he has been doing before joining politics as their interest is uppermost in his heart.

He said he created the EDI initiative to ensure true empowerment of his people and equipped them with the needed skills for development, noting that all hands need to be on deck to reduce the level of poverty in the society.

According to him, “there is need for good representation and true empowerment for the people, not the kind of empowerment that politicians give to people nowadays. Here, we are teaching people how to be truly empowered, we created this to able to teach people how to fish and become their own boss. We have always been doing this over the years, last year we empowered about over 4,000 youths, this year we are empowering over a thousand and we will continue to do so.”

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Ms. Ifeoluwa Christiana, a participant of Make Up Class, applauded Akin-Alamu for the initiative, assuring to utilise the opportunity offered her.

She said: “I’ve never come across a person that can empower someone to this level without knowing them. He really invested in us. I really appreciate him for this as I am about to be the boss of my own. Learning this outside will cost me around N200, 000 which I don’t have.”