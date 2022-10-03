  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

‘Plateau ‘ll Vote Massively for APC in 2023 Elections’

Nigeria | 21 mins ago


 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member representing Jos North  in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Ibrahim Baba-Hassan has assured  stakeholders that Plateau will vote massively for the  APC, adding that Nigerians are now more politically conscious and will only elect candidates in the forthcoming general election that will  sustain the nation’s democracy and develop economy.

Speaking with journalists in Jos on the occasion of 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, Baba-Hassan, acknowledged the commitment of the citizenry towards the growth of the nation since independence noting that, Nigerians were more than ever before, willing to participate actively in the electoral process with confidence in the electoral system.

Throwing his weight behind issue-based campaigns, the lawmaker assured people  of his determination to continually contribute meaningfully to nation building and also improve on the lives of people of his constituency.

Baba, who is also candidate of the APC for Jos-North and Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, enjoined the people of Bassa, who have been holding the position in the National Assembly to consider Jos-North to occupy the seat in the forthcoming general election.

He pledged to continue to empower youths and women of Jos-North and Bassa Federal Constituency following his recent empowerment of over 4,000 women and youths with funds to enable them boost their businesses.

He urged voters to support and embrace the ruling party, adding that the party will do more in the next administration.

