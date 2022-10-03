Olusola, RMD, Akinwunmi, Donjazzy Win Big at 7th EMY Africa Awards in Ghana

Celebrated life coach, Dr. Lanre Olusola, and other Nigerian thought leaders were on October 1 honoured at 7th annual EMY Africa Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

The prestigious event was hosted by renowned actress, TV presenter, music writer Nana Ama McBrown and distinguished Ghanaian media personality Prince Moses Ofori Atta.

The 7th edition spanned across different categories such as Man of the Year, Magnate Award, Humanitarian Award, Young Achiever Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Diasporan Award, Continental Icon Awards, The Technology Award, Woman of the Year, The Guardian Award, Health Award, and the Agriculture Award, Man of the Year Music, Discovery of the Year, Actor of the Year, and Designer of the Year.

The Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh, said: “As one of West Africa’s biggest award events, EMY Africa Awards is happy to have honoured great men like the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor; Tony Elumelo (Chairman UBA), Togbe Afede XIV (President, African World Airlines), Abedi Pele (Ghanaian football legend), Azumah Nelson (boxing legend) among others.

“This year, we honour The Catalyst, Dr Lanre Olusola, with The Guardian Award, which recognises him as a thought leader, role model and inspirational leader who has shown an ability to nurture mentees and protégés.”Soboh

According to him, as someone committed to positively impacting people through his work in coaching, psychotherapy and mentoring in Africa and beyond over the years, the board of patrons and faculty found Olusola worthy of the award.

Receiving the award live at the event, Olusola reminded the audience about the World Health Organisation (WHO) report about depression being a leading cause of disability worldwide and encouraged everyone to look out for their mental health and that of their children. He thanked EMY Africa for the award and dedicated his win to “caregivers, coaches, therapists, psychiatrists and psychologists all over the world who are helping others.”

Alongside Olusola, other Nigerians honoured at the event included President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina (Man of the Year Award, Africa); legendary actor Richard Mofe Damijo (Continental Film Icon Award); music mogul, DonJazzy (Continental Music Icon Award); while the founder of HipTV, Ayo Animashaun, won the Media Excellence Award.

Each recipient went home with African print fabrics from Woodin, colognes by Scent of Africa and Caveman wristwatches specially engraved with their names, among other gifts.

The event, which had the Vice President of Ghana, the South African and United Kingdom Ambassadors and other notable personalities as special guests, was sponsored by Guinness, supported by the Diaspora Affairs Office, Office of the President of Ghana and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. It was a night of fun, music, celebration, good food and showcasing the Johnny Walker Blue Label Whiskey.