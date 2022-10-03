Ogun Gov Wins Good Governance Award

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has again won a good governance award.

The governor picked up the laurel at the Nigerian 62nd Independence Anniversary and Global Award Gala, held in London, the United Kingdom, on Saturday.

A statement issued yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said the event was presided over by the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Tunji Ishola and the President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) in ECOWAS among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun reiterated that his administration would continue to collaborate with individuals and corporate bodies with genuine investment interest to drive its development plans aimed at improving the standard of living and well-being of the people.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Basic Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, stated that the aim of his administration was to open up the state for genuine investors and leverage on public-private partnership for the betterment of the people.

He noted that Ogun, because of its geographical location as closest to the busiest air and seaports in the country, busy road networks to other states and unlimited potentials for investors, holds the best atmosphere for investment in the country.

“Since the inception of our administration, our approach to governance was anchored on the theme of “Building Our Future Together”. Our vision remains to give Ogun State focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.

“In Nigeria today, our policies and programmes have become reference points to other States and for which we have been honoured by the government, non-government and independent agencies with numerous awards”, Abiodun stated.

He explained that his administration has been methodical, strategic and inclusive in its approach to governance, which ensures that no sector is less important than the other.

He emphasized that the state government has worked assiduously for even development of all areas and sectors and ensure that no section or sector of the state is developed at the expense of the other.

“Our dear state has witnessed a new vista in all sectors of our state’s economy. Our words are our bond with the people of Ogun State”, the governor pointed out.

He added that more road infrastructure that links the industrial hubs, adjoining states, urban and rural areas would be given all the needed attention, saying that the construction of the Agro Cargo International Airport was also part of the wholesome strategy towards developing air transport infrastructure, to boost the agricultural development agenda of his administration.

“We are unfolding our power infrastructural project that will guarantee stable power to most of our cities and industrial clusters. Our approach towards a sustainable economic development, resulting in employment generation, poverty alleviation and food security has continued to yield bountifully.

“We have continued to reposition the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of our industrial revolution. This we have achieved through the empowerment of small businesses in our dear state”, he stated further.

Abiodun who dedicated the award to the people of the state for their support and cooperation, said “we are happy that this award is in recognition of our modest efforts in our approach to governance and which has continually demonstrated in concrete terms, the commitment towards a wholesome and sustainable development of our dear Ogun State”.

“Before today, we have had several awards in recognition of our contributions in different areas of human endeavour since the inception of our administration on 29th May, 2019.

“We have the awards as the Most Improved State on Security Infrastructure by Business Day Awards; Most Improved State on Agriculture and Economic Empowerment by Business Day Awards; Best State in ICT Penetration and Adoption; best State in ICT Infrastructure Development by the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy; SMEs Most Supportive Governor by Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, ASBON.

“We have also won the 2020 Best Governor on Education in Nigeria by the National Parent-Teacher Association, PTA; Best Education-Friendly Governor by All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS; 2020 Governor of the Year Award by the Nigeria Agriculture Awards, NAA; Best Governor on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs); and so on”. Abiodun added.

He, however, used the occasion to call on foreign and local investors to take advantage of the numerous potentials abound in the state, declaring that his administration was ready to give them necessary assistance and cooperation.