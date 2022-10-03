  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

NIGERIA PEOPLES ALLIANCE (NPA) FELICITATES WITH NIGERIANS

Nigeria | 1 day ago

The members of Nigeria Peoples Alliance (NPA), have sent a goodwill message to all Nigerians on the celebration of her 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press release signed by the secretary, Mr. Egbo Sunday on behalf of the President Hon. Cliff Otubu and other key officers of the organization, wishing all Nigerians Happy Independence day.

They called on all Nigerians to use the day to show love, tolerance, unity and accommodate one another as a true expression of the term one Nigeria.

The alliance urged all Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the economic and security challenges facing the nation. He pleaded with Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the country. “I pray our leaders to show accountable and exemplary leadership and only eschew acts worthy of emulation by the masses.”

Nigeria Peoples Alliance (NPA) is a socio-economic and political pressure group made up of Nigerians resident in the United States of America, that promotes unity and progress of all Nigerians as well as the principles of wealth creation, social justice, accountable political leadership and economic development in the country.

The group further admonished Nigerians to reject acts that will divide us and rather embrace oneness, loyalty and honesty, as proposed by our founding fathers. They called on all to continue to pray and work toward peace in Nigeria and engage only in actions that will make Nigeria the great country that it is.

