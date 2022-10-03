Nigeria Beat Botswana by 10 Wickets to Claim Second Win 

ICC U19 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Nigeria continue to show dominance at the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup Africa Division Two Cricket Qualifiers in Abuja.

The Daniel Gim-tutored side defeated Rwanda in the opening game on Friday as well as Botswana yesterday. The Nigerian team won both games by 10 wickets. The two victories have now inched Nigeria closer to another World Cup dream.

The game at the Cricket Pitch B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium yesterday saw Nigeria win the toss and elect to bowl.

Elochukwu Ndububem and captain Ridwan Kareem did most damage against the Botswana side, jointly taking out 6 wickets in 11 overs.

The visiting side needed to rely on Karabo Makwatse and Leungo Mosalaesi to put up 36 runs in 25 balls collectively to see Botswana score 56 runs all out in 24.2 overs.

A very disciplined Nigerian side came on to chase the target, relying only on the partnership of Pam Paul and Selim Salam to finish the game with 58 runs, no loss of wickets in 10.5 overs.

Nigeria will square up against Sierra Leone on Tuesday in their last final group B game.

A total of six teams are currently featuring in the qualifiers with the top three teams to progress to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers.