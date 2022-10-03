Nigeria @ 62: Broken Dreams, Disillusionment and Hope for the Future

At 62, Nigeria should be standing tall above other African nations, but the reverse has been the case due to the increasing socioeconomic challenges. As such, Nigerians have a lot to complain about rather than celebrate this year’s independence anniversary. Vanessa Obioha writes

Usually, Independence Day celebrations draw a lot of fanfare. From parades to festivals, Nigerians come out in droves to mark the occasion. Recently, the mood that accompanies Nigeria’s independence has been anything but celebratory. Despite pockets of events across the country and in the Diaspora to reignite hope in the country, the reality remains that Nigerians are not happy with the current state of the nation. Thus, it was no surprise that on Saturday, when the nation marked its 62nd independence anniversary, the streets were littered with campaigns for better governance.

The reason for this is not far-fetched. In the past few years, Nigeria has been riddled with all manners of social and economic challenges. Insecurity, inflation, strikes, protests, corruption, bad governance, and ethnic clashes are increasingly rampant, making the cost of living high for the common man. To be sure, since the pandemic, many countries across the world have experienced one form of economic hardships or the other. However, in Nigeria’s case, the conundrums have multiplied, given the lacklustre approach by leaders in addressing the situations.

Insecurity Takes Centrestage

Insecurity remains a great challenge to Nigeria particularly since the rise of the insurgents, Boko Haram and has over the years become a hydra-headed monster. While the Goodluck Jonathan administration witnessed a few abductions, the Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency has failed to keep the country safe. Under this government, abductions, banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and separatist agitations have become the order of the day. Hardly a day goes by without a report of such incidences grabbing the headlines.

Ordinary citizens who usually travel to other parts of the country for one occasion or the other have resorted to staying back in their place of residence for fear of being victims of kidnappers. Unfortunate families have been subjected to the whims and caprices of the daredevils who often demand a humongous ransom. Some avoid travelling for fear of being caught by agitating separatists. For instance, since the capture of the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, his followers declared a stay-at-home order in some of the Southeastern states. This gave room for crimes to flourish, despite claims by the group that they are not complicit in criminal activities. Although things have returned to normal, the scars of those terror days remain in the hearts of many.

Educational institutions are not spared from these kidnappings beginning with the infamous Chibok girls’ abduction in 2014. Since then, secondary school students have been easy targets for kidnappers. In 2018, Boko Haram struck at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, kidnapping more than 100 female students. In 2020, a group of boys were kidnapped in Katsina State but were swiftly rescued by the government a week later. In March 2021, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were kidnapped by bandits. Ten of the students were initially released after a ransom of N17 million was paid. On April 20, 2021, the bandits struck again, this time at Greenfield University where they mercilessly killed students whose parents refused to meet their demands within the first few days of their capture.

There is also the kidnapping of the passengers on a Kaduna-bound train on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line as well as the attack on the Nigeria Defense Academy, Kaduna and the shot down of a military jet last year.

Most of these abductions and attacks take place in the northern region. According to SBM intelligence, in the first six months of 2021, 2,371 Nigerians were reportedly kidnapped while 10,366 Nigerians were killed in 2021. It is estimated that between 2016 and 2021, over ₦5 billion was paid as ransom to kidnappers.

In the 2022 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks third in the list of countries most impacted by terrorism in Sub-Saharan Africa and is the sixth most impacted country in the world.

ASUU Strike

For more than seven months, the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) has been on strike over the alleged failure of the government to keep to the agreement entered with the unions. The union had accused the government of failing to implement the Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action signed between both parties.

Every attempt to stop the strike has been futile and had led to more protests. Recently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) embarked on a nationwide protest which saw them blocking travellers from accessing the international airport in Lagos.

The current industrial action is the second longest witnessed in the country. The longest took place in 2020, lasting nine months. But who knows, this may end up becoming the longest if no resolution in the coming days.

The effect of this on the educational system and students cannot be overemphasized. Sometimes, students resort to crime as an idle mind is a hub for criminal thoughts. Others who have been so frustrated gradually become unpatriotic. Only a few with financial support end up acquiring one skill or the other or start a business to keep the mind engaged. The ultimate consequence is the waning confidence in the Nigerian educational system, giving room for brain drain.

Economic Hardships

Rising inflation rates and Naira depreciation rates have inadvertently affected the standard of living in Nigeria. With the abundance of Nigeria’s resources, it is expected that the country should be standing tall above other African nations but the reverse has been the case. The government have been unable to implement economic policies that will boost the country’s stature.

The over-reliance on oil resources has not yielded as many gains as experienced in other oil-producing nations. This is largely due to corruption and vandalism. While there have been suggestions and attempts to push other sectors such as agriculture and the creative industries to generate revenue for the country, the gains are yet to be in leaps.

Nigeria’s current economic problem stems from the rising inflation rates. The inflation rate is currently at 20.52 per cent, against the 15.60 per cent in January this year. This has given rise to the high cost of food. A loaf of bread which usually goes for N300 is now N700, over double its price. Cooking gas has also been affected, as the price keep skyrocketing each day.

The effect of the high inflation rate is not only seen in food commodities. Transportation too has been affected as crude oil prices surge.

The Central Bank of Nigeria which is responsible for monetary stability is yet to come up with a concrete intervention that will ensure stable domestic and foreign values for local currency as the dollar keeps gaining against the Naira. Policies implemented to keep the Naira afloat by the apex bank have yielded little or no results. Before this administration, the dollar rate to Naira was within N150. Today, the dollar exchange rate to Naira is more than quadruple that rate. This inadvertently affects the prices of goods and discourages foreign investments.

Due to the economic hardships, unemployment is on the rise and as such given room for crimes. It is no longer a surprise to see youths engage in advance fee fraud popularly known as 419 in Nigeria. What is more worrisome is the length at which these young ones go to acquire wealth. Some engage in rituals and other devilish activities in order to be wealthy. This mindset is sometimes driven by the fake lifestyles promoted on social media. At the end of the day, some of these promoters of lavish lifestyles turn out to be criminals as in the case of Hushpuppi and most recently John Ewa, a suspected kidnap kingpin.

Failing Power Sector

The dream of every Nigerian is to have stable electricity but as the days draw near that dream becomes a mirage. Attempts by governments to revamp the power sector have not recorded much success. Even with the privatisation of the sector, Nigeria is yet to enjoy 24hrs electricity constantly. This year alone, the national grid has collapsed more than three times, keeping the nation in the dark.

The inability of past and present governments to solve power failures continues to cast a dark shadow on the country’s economy as the reliance on diesel to power generating sets for foreign companies is not too feasible. As such, businesses either shut down or take their services or goods to a more conducive environment.

Corruption

Incessant corruptive acts have always been the bane of Nigeria but in recent times, it has become astonishing despite having a government that promised a corrupt-free nation. From animals swallowing monies in government coffers to the daylight extortion by public officers, Nigeria is like a second home to corruption. This puts the country in a bad situation and with a weak judicial system, redemption seems like a daydream for Nigerians. Thus, the call for an incorruptible government keeps getting louder particularly as the 2023 elections draw near.

Protests

2020 will remain significant in the minds of Nigerians not necessarily because it was the year of the pandemic, but rather the year that Nigeria witnessed one of its daring protests: the #EndSARS protest. The protest which was a call to end police brutality became a rallying point for youths to demand good governance. Unfortunately, their actions led to the infamous Lekki shooting that led to some injured and eventually destroyed public properties.

With the coming elections, the youths are aggressively campaigning for a change in government as their hopes in current leadership are nonexistent.

Quotes

Rising inflation rates and Naira depreciation rates have inadvertently affected the standard of living in Nigeria. With the abundance of Nigeria’s resources, it is expected that the country should be standing tall above other African nations but the reverse has been the case

Incessant corruptive acts have always been the bane of Nigeria but in recent times, it has become astonishing despite having a government that promised a corrupt-free nation. From animals swallowing monies in government coffers to the daylight extortion by public officers, Nigeria is like a second home to corruption