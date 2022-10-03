NESREA Boss Lauds Buhari’s UN Speech on Climate Change

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Prof. Aliyu Jauro has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the just concluded United Nations General Assembly where the president had affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to Climate Change and the Paris Climate Change Agreement.



“Government is highly committed and has thrown its weight behind measures to mitigate against climate change,” he was quoted to have said.

Jauro made the disclosure while answering questions on Arise Television ‘Morning Show’ in Lagos, at the weekend.

Hinting, that although Nigeria’s effort to cut down on Carbon Emission had reached 47 per cent, which was one way to combat climate change, yet, according to him, a lot of measures still has to be put in place.



“These problems are enormous and don’t respect any boundary and we can’t just wake up and solve issues like that,” he added.

The Director-General explained that the federal government was going to embark on massive Tree

Planting campaign, another effective way of mitigating against climate change.



“We have mapped out a lot of sustainable programmes in this regard to switch to greener forms of energy and ensure cleaner environment for Nigerians,” he said.



Speaking further, Jauro reeled out measures by government to protect the environment and ensure healthier environment for Nigerians. He said that environmental issues like drought desertification and flooding was already being addressed and receiving the highest attention.



“We are duty bound to deliver on best environmental practice and enforce compliance on International Laws, Protocols, Treaties and Conventions,” he said.

Answering a question on the resurgent trade on endangered species such as Pangolins, Elephant Tusk and other animals, the Director-General vowed that under his watch, Nigeria would not be used as a transit hub and dumping ground for hazardous substances.



“On this subject, we are sensitising Nigerians and collaborating with Nigeria Customs Service to ensure that our ecosystem is protected and biodiversity preserved.”



However, reminding Nigerians that the illegal trading does not emanate from the country, he assured that strategies were in place to tackle any development being signatory to the CITES Convention.

And as part of that commitment, the CITES Endangered Species Act was domesticated and amended in 2016, stressing that the agency followed that up with a regulation titled: National Environmental on Trade and Endangered Species, 2014.



He also cautioned against the activities of real estate operators which impact negatively on the environment especially in the area of flooding. He said there should be some kind of restrictions to ensure that development is carried out in sustainable manner.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and looking forward to meeting with stakeholders in the construction sector to address the issues,” he revealed.