How VAB Solutions Will Help SMEs to Digitise in Digital Era

Emma Okonji

VAB Solutions Limited, an indigenous IT firm located in Victoria Island, Lagos is bringing to the market, robust IT and cyber security solutions that is tailor-made for Nigerian firms, aimed at deepening the small business productivity and continuity.



Speaking to the media about the solution, the Managing Consultant of VAB Solutions Limited, Voke Benjamin Agadagba, said: “VAB acronym was derived from Values Added Business. Our core areas of interest are IT infrastructure and IT Security. We advise our customers and potential customer on the benefits from an end to end solution of their pain points.

We render solutions that will embed the customer’s systems for a long time. Many companies sell security solution, but the question is how long does it take for the customer to realise that the tool you have provided lacks some features or does not do the work as expected. In lieu of the above we only partner with OEMs that have long lasting credibility in the market and solutions that embed itself with the customer.”



According to Agadagba, “We sell security solutions for the Enterprise Market and Small medium organisations, we also factor the organisation budget in offering their security needs. Being an organisation that prefers to render value, we have strong relationships with our vendors and preach the needs to factor all organisations in our sales circle. So, we do not have a particular market we are focused in, we can work with the small firms and big conglomerates,”



Data Breach can be prevented by taking certain security measures which includes but is not limited to; Ensuring the security application software are running and are up to date; Using multifactor authentication where necessary; and the need for up-dated system is critical. As criminals get more sophisticated, the need to have an updated system becomes important,” Agadagba further said.



Established in 2017, with a team of experts with vast knowledge across the different IT domains, VAB Solutions Limited has made major inroads into the IT market, capturing key area of products and services, and established a track record of success in delivering high quality products and services.