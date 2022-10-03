Farm Manager Raises the Alarm over Threat to Life by Abductors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Farm Manager at Pampo Village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Sogo Emmanuel Ogunmola, has raised the alarm over the continuous threats to his life by the kidnappers, who had abducted him before he was rescued by the combined team of security agencies.

Ogunmola, in a press statement issued in Ilorin on Monday, called on the security agencies to come to his rescue so that he would not be kidnapped again.

He noted that following his release from the kidnappers’ den, he has been receiving various calls threatening his life and that of his family that they would be kidnapped again.

“I’m calling on combined security agencies to protect my life and that of my family towards ensuring that we are not kidnapped again,” he said in the statement.

Gunmen had on June 24, 2022, kidnapped him at Pampo Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state and demanded a sum of N20 milion as ransom from his family before he could be released.

The victim and 10 workers of the farm were said to be working on the farm when the gunmen stormed the farm.

It was gathered that upon invading the farm, the gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the air and abducted the victims.

Sources close to the village said that the kidnappers were said to have kidnapped eight persons while the remaining two persons were said to have escaped into the bush.

They added that the incident was not the first time, as the kidnappers were said to have been terrorising some women in the village as many of the women have been raped on their farms.

Further investigations revealed that the ugly development in the village has led to the untimely death of many women in the area.

Consequently, security agencies have been on the manhunt of the abductors.