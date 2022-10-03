  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu other world CEOs to speak to global business leaders in USA

Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has been invited to speak to world Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in USA where U.S. former President, Vice, Donald Trump and Mike Pence including Surgeon Ben Carson and other world leaders spoke to over 500 global business leaders at Liberty University (School of Business), USA in the previous edition of world CEO Summit.

The largest Christian University in the world extended invitation to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other world business leaders from across different continents to speak on relationship between African CEOs and U.S. CEO’s.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which will be centered on Investment Opportunity in Africa, “Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu said, “I truly count it a privilege to share the same stage with Global icons like Fmr. US president Donald Trump, Fmr. US vice president Mike Pence, world renown neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who have previously spoken here, to mention but a few.”

This year, Dr. Uzochukwu will be speaking along side with Matt Whitaker U.S. Attorney General, His Excellency, former president of Ghana, John D Mahama; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group; Jerry Prevo President of Liberty University; Dr. Dave Brat Former Congress man and Dean School of Business, Liberty University among a host of others.

The event which holds on Wednesday October 5 and 6, 2022 is scheduled to be moderated by Dr. Ishmael Dodoo.

