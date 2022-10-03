  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Busted! NDLEA Uncovers Another Drug Warehouse in VGC

Breaking | 19 mins ago

*16m pills of Tramadol seized

*Suspected drug baron in custody

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted another drug cartel which warehoused 16 million pills of Tramadol in cartons inside a mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, Lagos.

In a post on his facebook page, on Monday, NDLEA Media Director, Femi Babafemi, wrote: “Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos, pictured here looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria. Details coming in a statement shortly. #Let’s save lives.”

The latest discovery is coming two months after the agency uncovered a drug laboratory in the same estate

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.