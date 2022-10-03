Busted! NDLEA Uncovers Another Drug Warehouse in VGC

*16m pills of Tramadol seized

*Suspected drug baron in custody

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted another drug cartel which warehoused 16 million pills of Tramadol in cartons inside a mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, Lagos.

In a post on his facebook page, on Monday, NDLEA Media Director, Femi Babafemi, wrote: “Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos, pictured here looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria. Details coming in a statement shortly. #Let’s save lives.”

The latest discovery is coming two months after the agency uncovered a drug laboratory in the same estate

Details later…