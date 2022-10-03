Igbo Have Benefited from Govt, Says Anambra APC Chairman

Ugo Aliogo



Nirvana Initiative has called for better services for people living with Sickle cell disorder.

The Initiative also charged governments at all levels in the country to invest more in medical interventions that could provide care for people with the disorder and other alignments.

President of Eko Leo Club (ELC), Bamidele Oyewumi, in a statement, said the organisation was partnering with ELC on a Sickle Cell campaign to educate the public and caregivers on how to relate with sickle cell ‘warriors’.

He noted that the project focuses on improving the knowledge of community members and the public on what sickle cell is how to manage its crisis and how to be a good caregiver for sickle cell

patients.

“The sensitisation was done through door-to-door visit where Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials were shared and a rally in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State,” he said.

Oyewumi stated that there was a need to change the stigmatisation around sickle cell patients, equip people on the cause of action when a sickle cell crisis arises and what to do to prevent the production of sickle cell disorder.

He noted that the result of the rally would be used to design a key implementation programme that would address mindsets and beliefs.