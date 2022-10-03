2023: Nigerians are Tired of APC, PDP Lies, Says LP Chairman

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Thousands of supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi State at the weekend embarked on a 10-kilometre march in the state capital of Bauchi in demonstration of their unalloyed readiness to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

This is as the party supporters expressed optimism that their presidential candidate will cruise to victory in the election considering his wide acceptability across the country.

Speaking during the one million-man march rally organised by the LP in the state to mobilise support for the candidates of the party at all levels, the state Chairman of the party, Husseini Saraki, opined that because Nigerians are tired of misrule by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return of democratic rule in 1999, “the Labour Party remains the best alternative in the 2023 general election.”

Saraki, who expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the party, Obi, would cruise to victory in the 2023 presidential election considering his wide acceptability across the country, said: “Nigerians are tired of lies of both the APC and the PDP.”

The LP chairman expressed joy at the large turnout of supporters who thronged the streets of Bauchi to support the Obi-Datti Movement, saying critics who said the LP has no structure would eat their words now.

According to him, “We are tired of their lies, and we want to show them we are serious. During the day of the election, they will be surprised.

“They say we don’t have structure; we appreciate when they underrate us that we don’t have structure but when the time comes they will just see voters coming from every corner to vote for Peter Obi and the LP.”

The LP state chairman also said the youths and mothers want to see action, assuring them that Peter Obi and the LP are coming with a mantra that will change the fortunes of this country.

Saraki stressed that: “With Peter Obi, there is hope and the northern Nigerians-Fulani, Tivs, Hausa and everybody-have come together.

“We are going to vote for Peter Obi and we are not going to allow religion and ethnicity or any other factor to divide us. We are united and we are after action and results, and Obi is the only one that can save us.”

On the chances of Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku of the APC and PDP respectively, he said the leadership of the party would continue to do their best to tell Nigerians who Obi is

He said: “Atiku and Tinubu have immense resources but what are the means? Peter Obi is a businessman, and when he was governor, he left behind N17 billion. He is the only surviving ex-governor who has not received a dime as retirement benefits.”