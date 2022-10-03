2023: Ezekwesili Picks Peter Obi over Atiku, Tinubu

A former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has rated Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi higher than other leading presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

While featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ezekwesili said the former Anambra governor possesses what others do not have even though the country suffers from poor leadership.

She said: “Somebody says to you between a cast of possible presidents that include the three frontrunners that we currently have – a possible President Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi – do you need anybody to tell you where you would be going? It would be an Obi.”

While lamenting about the current political order to which she said the LP flagbearer belongs, Ezekwesili rates Obi higher than other top candidates.

“Regardless of the fact that he comes from that particular political class that we are talking about, he still at least represents many more shapes than the other two top candidates (in reference to Atiku and Tinubu),” she added.

Obi’s support base is made up of largely young people, a development the former minister said shows the dynamics of Nigerian politics have changed.

She also pinned Nigeria’s major problem on leadership, saying the country has recorded stunted growth due to this. But she believes the current political awakening in the country, especially among youths, will alter the landscape.

“Sometimes, I just imagine what leadership will be in the country if they just listened (to youths),” she noted.

According to her, the zeal shown by young people during the #EndSARS protest is a poster of what youths can achieve.

Her comment came barely a day after Obi’s supporters marched in several parts of the country to mob up support for the Labour Party man.

The rally took place in Lagos, Edo State, Delta, Kaduna, other states across Nigeria, and in London, the United Kingdom.